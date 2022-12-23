ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $27.75

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.42. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 36.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

