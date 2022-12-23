ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $131,561.65 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $131,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of CHPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
