ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $131,561.65 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $131,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

