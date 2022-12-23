Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,506. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

