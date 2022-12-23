Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.64. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.