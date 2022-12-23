CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Sells C$53,088.82 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42.

CI Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.16.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.69.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

