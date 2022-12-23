Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

