Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,146,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

