Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 74,129 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.