Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 210,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

