Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.