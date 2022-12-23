Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.47.

