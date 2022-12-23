Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $95.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

