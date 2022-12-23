Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

