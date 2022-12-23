Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $69.61 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

