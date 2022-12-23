Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) shot up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 176,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 345,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Cloopen Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Cloopen Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $6,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 394,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloopen Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

