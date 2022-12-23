CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,854 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 4.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.48% of CME Group worth $308,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,023. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

