Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.34

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.34 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.87). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 1,971,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,456.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.69.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

