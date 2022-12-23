Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

