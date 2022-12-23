Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,662,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,891,000 after acquiring an additional 102,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NYSE:BX opened at $74.34 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.