Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.