Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

