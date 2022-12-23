Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers accounts for about 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $94.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

