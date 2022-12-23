Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock remained flat at $79.28 during midday trading on Friday. 10,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,817. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

