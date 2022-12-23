Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.10.

OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

