Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 237,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.