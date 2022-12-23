Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 3,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $73.60. 28,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,366. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

