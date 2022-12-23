Community Bank of Raymore Sells 12,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 0.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,670. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

