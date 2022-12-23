Community Bank of Raymore Sells 15,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,456 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 41,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FCX. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.