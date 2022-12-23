Community Bank of Raymore Sells 7,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up about 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity

GATX Price Performance

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,028. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

