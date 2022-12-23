Community Bank of Raymore Takes $236,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. 28,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

