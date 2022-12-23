Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.78. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 7,582 shares traded.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

