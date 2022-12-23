Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.78. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 7,582 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.
