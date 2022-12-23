Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

