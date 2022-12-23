Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEA opened at $41.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

