Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 168,463 Shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,463 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of 374Water worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. 374Water, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17.

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 163.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

