Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 3.9% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.53. 64,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,711,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.