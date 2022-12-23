Contrasting Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.52 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.17 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.37 $76.54 million $1.20 21.50

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chimera Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.58%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84% Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.17% 6.24% 2.50%

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

