Cormark Comments on i-80 Gold Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

i-80 Gold Company Profile

IAUX opened at 2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of 1.52 and a fifty-two week high of 3.28.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.