Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,336. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.