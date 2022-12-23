Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. 135,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,597. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

