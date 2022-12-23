Corundum Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,600 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $706,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

