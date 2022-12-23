Corundum Group Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

TXN stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.58. 32,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

