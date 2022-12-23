Corundum Group Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.76. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

