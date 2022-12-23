Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 11.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. 82,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,149. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

