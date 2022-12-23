Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,871. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

