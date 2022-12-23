Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 194,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
NYSE LLY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.08. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day moving average of $330.42.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.