Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 194,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.08. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day moving average of $330.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

