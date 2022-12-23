Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 7th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,745 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of Coterra Energy worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

