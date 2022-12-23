Counos Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $492.59 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $492.59 million and approximately $3.40 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00389623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

