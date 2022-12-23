Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $134,231.72 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of COUP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 6,193,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
