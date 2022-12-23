Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

