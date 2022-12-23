Courier Capital LLC Buys 412 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

